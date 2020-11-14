Meet the 2020 Latin GRAMMY’S co-host Carlos Rivera

Carlos Rivera in co-hosting the 2002 Latin GRAMMY’s alongside Yalitza Aparicio and Ana Brenda . The singer and actor was born March 15, 1986, in Huamantla, Tlaxcala, Mexico. He rose to fame by winning the third generation of the Mexican reality musical talent show ‘La Academia.’ The dedicated singer and actor is recognized around the world and has 5.9 million followers on Instagram. He is currently the host of ¿Quién es la máscara?

According to his website, Rivera enjoyed singing since he was a child. He told Billboard, “Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to be a singer. I‘d tell my family and they were surprised because no on else in the family sang. They’d tell me that I’d have to study something else but it was me who believed I could be an artist.”

Rivera never missed an opportunity to sing in any space he was in. He sang at parties, competed in contests at his school, and hometown - and always won. He began to look for sponsors and organize his own concerts as a teenager to make himself known to an ever-growing audience.

After winning several statewide singing contests, he became a mini-celebrity in the region. But Rivera’s life changed with the reality show ‘La Academia’ on Television Azteca in 2004. After months of the musical talent show, he earned the respect of the judges and won more than 80% of the votes to become the winner. Rivera then went from hometown hero to a well-known figure in millions of Mexican homes.

In 2005 Rivera signed with Sony Music and it was the beginning of a long and successful career in the music industry.

That year he recorded “Y Si tu Supieras” for the feature film “Mar de Sueños.” While he worked on his debut album, Rivera began performing on stage with great success. At the time, Rivera starred in ”Bésame Mucho,” ”Orgasmos la comedia,” ”Beauty and the Beast.” and ”Mamma Mia.”