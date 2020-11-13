(Exclusive) Pitbull, Sak Noel and Salvi Release New Music Video for the Latin House Hit‘Que Rica (Tócame)’

Pitbull is adding another fantastic collaboration to his remix repertoire. The GRAMMY-winning international superstar just released “Que Rica (Tócame),” a hot new Latin house remix that would definitely help us end this year in a good mood. The Cuban-American rapper, singer, and songwriter also released a music video Sak noel & Salvi via Mad Decent.
The Barcelona native DJ/producers Sak Noel and Salvi officially released their Latin house instrumental hit “Tócame” in February of 2020. Immediately the instrumental club track skyrocketed across different platforms. During the summer, the jam reached over 50M views on YouTube, 12M global streams, 1.2M+ Shazams, becoming #1 in Turkey and Morocco, and as if it wasn’t enough, it became a viral TikTok dance streamed in over 36K videos.
“Tócame” Latin rhythms caught Mr. Worldwide’s attention, and now he is committed to elevate the song and transform the track into mainstream success. Pitbull personalized the song by recording and adding suggestive raps and filming an equally provocative music video.
“When I was sent the beat, I got inspired by its energy and the Spanish guitar,” the 39-year-old music star said to HOLA! USA. “I didn’t have to think twice about it, and I jumped on the record. Looking forward to making history with Sak and Salvi.”
According to Sak noel, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t an impediment for this song to become a major hit. “We released ‘Mr. Worldwide’ at the beginning of the Pandemic and, despite having no clubs open, the song became a huge international Hit going #1 in several countries and making big waves on TikTok. But it was an instrumental record, and we wanted to have a top-tier vocal on it. There are only a few artists that can deliver on a record like this. Pitbull is the best one, and we got him. He took an already excellent record and made it into a global smash, which we are all very proud of. Legends like Pitbull are legends for a reason. If you listen to ‘Que Rica (Tócame),’ that reason can’t be more obvious,” says Sak noel.
To take the track to the next level, Sak Noel, Salvi, and Franklin Dam recruited a massive crew of producers to add their expertise to the remix of their original version. The track, which was initially a collaboration between Barnaton, Mad Decent, and DJ City Records, later included Ariza, Anekdote & Blondex, Robbie Rivera, Krunk!, NoizyAngel & NOSORO$T, Hobb, and DJ Criswell.