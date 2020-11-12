Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show performer revealed: Find out who!

The Weeknd is following in Jennifer Lopez and Shakira ’s footsteps. Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that the Starboy singer will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show next year. In a statement, the 30-year-old performer, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”
The Weeknd will hit the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said. “Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years - from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.”
LV813 pic.twitter.com/KlQBQr5zGA— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
JAY-Z’s Roc Nation will be serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance. “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Beyoncé ’s husband said. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”
HAWAI REMIX : https://t.co/EUaYwZfJtH pic.twitter.com/g0hIoKoLtq— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 5, 2020
In February, Shakira and J.Lo were joined on the Super Bowl Halftime stage by Bad Bunny and J Balvin. While no other artist was announced with The Weeknd, social media is speculating whether another Latin star might make a special appearance at the 2021 Super Bowl: Maluma . The pair recently collaborated on a Hawái remix that features The Weeknd singing in Spanish.
“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘Hawái’ Remix,” the Colombian singer said in a press release (via People magazine). “He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive.”