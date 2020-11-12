Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show performer revealed: Find out who!

The Weeknd is following in Jennifer Lopez and Shakira ’s footsteps. Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that the Starboy singer will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show next year. In a statement, the 30-year-old performer, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

©Pepsi The Weeknd will be performing during the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd will hit the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said. “Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years - from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation will be serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance. “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Beyoncé ’s husband said. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”