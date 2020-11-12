Kate Winslet breaks underwater record held by Tom Cruise

Kate Winslet now holds an impressive record, previously held by Tom Cruise, as the actress was underwater for a total of seven minutes and 14 seconds on the set of the highly anticipated sequel Avatar .

The acclaimed star shares her reaction in a recent interview, revealing that she is completely disconnected from social media and was not aware of the commotion she caused following the news of the record.

Kate went on to say she was extremely proud of completing the scene, adding that “it was brilliant, however she would never do it again.

Describing her preparation for the challenging role she said, the scene “came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank, but I loved it.”

The Oscar winner is playing “a water person” in the film, as it was revealed by producer Jon Landau who shared a behind the scenes photo of Winslet, wearing a long cape at the bottom of a water tank.

With Kate filming underwater, she also said she “had to learn how to free-dive to play that role,” and it was “just incredible,” highlighting the fact that one of the things she loves about the job is “that often we have to learn a whole new skill.