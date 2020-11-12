Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke join forces in new Netflix movie

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces in the upcoming Netflix project Strangers, described as a dark comedy and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The two fan favorite actresses have been casted to be the stars of the teenage movie, featuring the main characters Drew and Eleanor, who decide to team up and stand up to their bullies, in what seems to be an entertaining storyline.

Camila is best known for portraying Veronica Lodge in the Riverdale universe, which has proven to be a massive success.

The 26-year-old actress is currently filming the fifth season of the show alongside her co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, set to be released in January 2021 after experiencing a series of setbacks caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Maya is known for her appearance in the Stranger Things franchise and recently in the miniseries The Good Lord and the film Mainstream directed by Gia Coppola.

Fans of the 22-year-old star are expecting to see what her next feature will be, as she has caused a great impact among her newly found fanbase, similar to the success of her parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke at the early stages of their careers.

This new Netflix film has been described by the writers as “a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy,” and promises to dive into the popular comedy-horror genre that has been well received by the audience, with similar projects such as The Babysitter, Happy Death Day and Freaky.