Jennifer Lopez and Maluma to perform together at American Music Awards: Details

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will be heating up the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards. ABC and dick clark productions announced on Thursday that the Marry Me co-stars﻿ will perform at the upcoming awards show. Jennifer and Maluma are set to deliver a performance of their collaborations Pa’ Ti and Lonely, two of the songs they co-wrote for the Marry Me motion picture soundtrack.

©ABC/dick clark productions Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are set to perform at the 2020 AMAs

“The Lopez and Maluma collaboration emphasizes the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and Hip-Hop genres to match its overarching popularity,” ABC said in a statement.

The pair’s romantic comedy was originally scheduled to be released Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb. 12), but Universal decided this week to push the movie’s release date back to May 14. Maluma’s upcoming performance will mark his American Music Awards debut, while Jennifer has hosted and performed at the ceremony in the past.

The lineup of performers for this year’s fan-voted award show also includes Bad Bunny, BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes. Karol G, Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Becky G, and Taylor Swift are among this year’s nominees.