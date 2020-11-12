Here’s everyone performing at the 2020 Latin Grammys

Get ready for the biggest night in Latin Music. The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards is just around the corner on November 19th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will not have a live audience or red carpet but viewers can still expect an epic night. The evening includes the hottest name is Latin music and will include special performances to celebrate some Latin legends. ‘Roma’ star Yalitza Aparicio, Ana Brenda and Carlos Rivera will be hosting the special night. The Latin Recording Academy announced the final list of performers on November 9th and includes some of the biggest stars today. Here is everyone you can expect to see hit the stage in Miami.

CURRENT NOMINEES PERFORMING

Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Lupita Infante, Juanes, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales and Prince Royce. Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Carla Morrison will also take the stage with Ricky Martin.

These artists join previously announced performers Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Guaynaa, Los Tigres del Norte, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Christian Nodal, Debi Nova, Fito Páez, Nathy Peluso, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra.

According to the Academy, the evening will also celebrate several Latin music icons with their performances, which include: