Karol G, Sofia Carson, Ally Brooke and more to appear at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s has unveiled its lineup of performers set to appear at this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Sofia Carson and Karol G are among the several stars who will be at the upcoming spectacle, as well as CNCO, Sebastián Yatra and Ally Brooke. “So excited to announce that I’m going to be a part of this year’s #MacysParade! Doing something special with @Nickelodeon,” Ally tweeted on Wednesday. “Can’t wait.” Jimmy Fallon and The Roots will open the show on Thursday, Nov. 26. ﻿Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks and more are also slated to appear at the parade.

©Getty Images Karol G and Sofia Carson will be at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

While Broadway has been closed since March and will remain shut down through May 2021, the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature performances by the casts of four musicals, including Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, and Mean Girls.

This year’s holiday event is being reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is shifting to a television only event with no audience. In order to avoid large crowds amid the health crisis, the annual celebration is forgoing its traditional 2.5-mile parade route in Manhattan. Despite the changes, Macy’s noted that the presentation will showcase “Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, street performers, clowns and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus.”

“Macy’s believes in celebration and the joy of marking milestone moments with family and friends. The Macy’s Parade is our love letter and gift to the City of New York and the nation. Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a press release. “While it will certainly look different in execution, this year’s Macy’s Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose – to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC and Telemundo Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m. in all time zones.

