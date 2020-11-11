We can’t stop listening to Shawn Mendes’ version of the 1967 classic song

Shawn Mendes can sing just about anything and he’ll sound amazing. The Canadian crooner did just that at a recent BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance earlier this week. Sitting at the piano, he did an acoustic version of an oldie but a goodie song in addition to singing one of his new songs from his anticipated album that is set to be released in December.

Fans on social media went wild over the 22-year-old’s rendition of Frankie Valli’s classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.” Although the song has been covered numerous times throughout the years, the singer-songwriter added his own jazzy twist to the 1967 hit. We can’t help but think that Mendes is belting out this romantic song to his leading lady, Camila Cabello .

The singer’s song, “Wonder” is the title track of his album that is coming out on December 4, according to U Discover Music. Mendes is doing a “Wonder Residency” which is a virtual run of shows that will support his new album but also support venues that are struggling to survive due to the ongoing global pandemic, according to U Discover Music.

This performance marked the second date of the residency. The first performance of this residency took place during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Each performance will have its own limited-edition poster. Proceeds from the sale of the posters will help benefit the National Independent Venue Association, according to U Discover Music. NIVA is an organization that was created to help independent venues that were hit hard by the pandemic closures.