Exclusive: Ana Brenda Contreras to host 2020 Latin Grammy Awards

Ana Brenda Contreras can now check hosting the Latin Grammy’s off her bucket list. The actress shared the news in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, that she will host the 21st annual Latin Grammy awards. Contreras will take the stage alongside singer Carlos Rivera and actress Yalitza Aparicio on Nov. 19 during the live Miami broadcast airing on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The beautiful actress will help make the most important night of Latin music an unforgettable event, and above all enjoyable for the millions of viewers who are eagerly awaiting the award ceremony. The theme for the night’s celebration is “Music Makes Us Human.”

©Univision

The actress, who has starred in soap operas like ‘Por Amar Sin Ley,’ confessed that participating in the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards has been a great illusion since its inception. “I think I’ve been ready my whole life (to present the event). It has always been one of my great dreams to conduct Latin Grammys, which are like the Oscars of Latin American music.”

This edition of the Latin Grammy will be different, as it will not have a live audience due to COVID-19. However, it will still have the magic touch of previous years, as stated by the artist, who said that music is healing, especially in this complex 2020. “Music gives us hope, makes us smile, it makes us dance, it makes us take out all those things that hurt us. Music heals us and I think that this year-specifically - the message is deeper,” Contreras commented.

