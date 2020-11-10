Patrick Schwarzenegger is following in his dad’s acting footsteps with his new upcoming film

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the 27-year-old son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist and author Maria Shriver seems to be following in his dad’s acting footsteps. The famous son will be starring in the new film, “Echo Boomers,” which is based around a group of college graduates who steal from the rich in Chicago, according to Today. Schwarzenegger had an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” on Monday.

©GettyImages Patrick Schwarzenegger is embarking on an acting career.

The 27-year-old broke out onto the scene as a model although he grew up in the film industry watching his dad star in movies. Now it’s his turn to be in front of the big screen and he gushed about his parent’s reaction to his career move.

“He’s so proud of me. Both my parents are proud of me,” Schwarzenegger said in the interview about his famous mother and father.“It’s pretty surreal ‘cause I remember growing up and going to set with him and it was my favorite activity,” he said.

“And I was so sad when he became governor, to go from Universal Studios’ lots to the Capitol. But it was really surreal to have him come to set and have kind of the pages turned and, yeah, he’s really proud of me. You know, they’re so supportive and I couldn’t ask for a better parent duo,” Schwarzenegger said in the interview.

“Echo Boomers” isn’t the first film the 27-year-old has been in. In 2019, Schwarzenegger was in the horror film, “Daniel Isn’t Real,” in which he had a sex scene that was awkward for his mom to watch. “There was a sex scene in this movie that I was completely unprepared for,” Shriver said on Today last year. “I had a moment there. I’m in the theater — and I went with both my daughters and Patrick and his girlfriend — and I did not know this scene was coming. Luckily, I was not sitting next to him,” she continued about her son’s acting.

“Echo Boomers” is set to come out Monday, November 13th and we can’t wait to see where else Schwarzenegger’s acting career takes him.