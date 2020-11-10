Ariana Grande’s latest album, “Positions” makes history on the Billboard charts

One of the good things that came out of 2020 is Ariana Grande blessing us with new music. The 27-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album titled, “Positions,” almost two weeks ago and it’s already breaking records. Some fans are saying this is their favorite album of Grande’s so far.

With “Positions,” Grande is not just breaking records, she’s making history. It was announced yesterday that the “Motive” singer’s latest album hit number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which makes the 27-year-old the fastest woman to have three number 1 albums, beating a record that was once held by Miley Cyrus , according to People.

©GettyImages

Grande’s 2018 “Sweetener” album and her 2019 “Thank U, Next” album and now “Positions” make up the trio that helped the singer make history, according to People. It only took Grande two years and three months to have three successful albums - talk about impressive!

Cyrus who previously held the record earned it during 2007 and 2009 after releasing “Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus,” “Breakout,” and “Hannah Montana: The Movie” soundtrack, according to Billboard.

After yesterday’s history-making news, Grande took to Instagram to thank her fans for all of their support. “🤍 hello / thank u. i know these things aren’t v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it’s important to express gratitude for your love and support !!! so i am indeed rambling today.”

“Sry. this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much. what’s your favorite track after one week of positions ?,” her caption continued.