Kristen Stewart gets us into the Christmas Spirit in new Trailer ‘Happiest Season’

The first trailer for the holiday romantic comedy “Happiest Season” debuted on Monday, and it looks like it’s going to be great! The film stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis and is about two women in love named Abby (played by Stewart) and Harper (Davis), who travel to Harper’s annual family Christmas dinner. The couple is so deep into their relationship that Abby planned to propose to Harper during dinner- only to find out Harper come out yet.

New still for Clea Duvall's Happiest Season starring Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/qKU8N96LVl — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) November 6, 2020

The trailer starts with Abby picking out an engagement ring, excited to meet the love of her life’s family. Until, Harper explains, “I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay.” Naturally, Abby has one question, “So who do they think I am?” Once they arrive, Harper’s mother Tipper (Mary Steenburgen) tells her husband Ted (Victor Garber), “This is Harper’s orphan friend, Abby.” Emmy winner Dan Levy stars as Abby’s gay best friend, John. “So her parents believe their straight daughter brought home her lesbian friend for Christmas?” John asks Abby on the phone. “Not exactly,” she explains, “They also think that I’m straight.”

The entanglement leads to a confrontation between the women. Harper tearfully tells Abby, “I’m scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them.” Abby then asks, “Do you know how painful it’s been to watch the person I love hide me?” Harper responds, “I am not hiding you! I am hiding me.”

Speaking to NewNowNext on set in late February, Stewart noted that a Christmas movie about a lesbian couple “doesn’t exist yet.” And she knew she had to be apart of it. Stewart said she loved the script instantly, “It felt like a huge relief,” she admitted. “[The movie] doesn’t shy away from what it is, which is a really beautiful love story and a coming-out story about two women... f***ing belong here.”