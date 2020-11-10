Kristen Stewart gets us into the Christmas Spirit in new Trailer ‘Happiest Season’

The first trailer for the holiday romantic comedy “Happiest Season” debuted on Monday, and it looks like it’s going to be great! The film stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis and is about two women in love named Abby (played by Stewart) and Harper (Davis), who travel to Harper’s annual family Christmas dinner. The couple is so deep into their relationship that Abby planned to propose to Harper during dinner- only to find out Harper come out yet.
New still for Clea Duvall's Happiest Season starring Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/qKU8N96LVl— Women Film Directors (@women_direct) November 6, 2020
The trailer starts with Abby picking out an engagement ring, excited to meet the love of her life’s family. Until, Harper explains, “I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay.” Naturally, Abby has one question, “So who do they think I am?” Once they arrive, Harper’s mother Tipper (Mary Steenburgen) tells her husband Ted (Victor Garber), “This is Harper’s orphan friend, Abby.” Emmy winner Dan Levy stars as Abby’s gay best friend, John. “So her parents believe their straight daughter brought home her lesbian friend for Christmas?” John asks Abby on the phone. “Not exactly,” she explains, “They also think that I’m straight.”
The entanglement leads to a confrontation between the women. Harper tearfully tells Abby, “I’m scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them.” Abby then asks, “Do you know how painful it’s been to watch the person I love hide me?” Harper responds, “I am not hiding you! I am hiding me.”
Speaking to NewNowNext on set in late February, Stewart noted that a Christmas movie about a lesbian couple “doesn’t exist yet.” And she knew she had to be apart of it. Stewart said she loved the script instantly, “It felt like a huge relief,” she admitted. “[The movie] doesn’t shy away from what it is, which is a really beautiful love story and a coming-out story about two women... f***ing belong here.”
the way mackenzie davis has to slide on the wall to be at the same height as kristen is very personal to me pic.twitter.com/S4IP4LGPem— ju (@VICPEDRETTl) November 9, 2020
The movie was co-written and directed by “Veep” actress Clea DuVall. DuVall and Stewart previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of a major holiday romantic comedy centering around Lesbians. “I‘m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented,” Duvall explained. “Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”
Stewart agreed and added. “I think I‘ve wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life. I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world.” DuVall and Stewart also cherished their time on set. “Maybe I‘m biased, but this was one of the most fun sets I have ever been on,” DuVall said. ”From the cast to the crew, everyone showed up each day with an excitement and energy that made every day a joy.” Stewart added, “We couldn’t have had a better more loving pack of weirdos supporting each other on this one. Had an absolute blast.”
I have wanted a gay Christmas rom com since I was a kid, can’t believe at the age of 31 I’m finally getting it. Thank you thank you thank you— Holly | 🏳️🌈🇬🇧 It’s You. It’s Me. It’s Us (@thepridevibe) November 9, 2020
The film was originally set for theaters but will be released on Hulu due to the pandemic. “I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for Happiest Season, and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences,” DuVall said in a statement. “I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”
Happiest Season will be on Hulu November 25.