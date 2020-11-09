Is Beyonce releasing a new album?

Beyonce is officially pulling the plug on her 2021 tour, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to be an obstacle for a physical concert, the superstar is focusing on adapting a series of livestream concerts for her fans around the world and is now working on new music.

Loading the player...

The acclaimed artist joins the list of singers that are planning to deliver virtual performances for their audience, with her team “currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021.”

Fans of Beyonce are expecting to see an unforgettable show, following the release of her popular film Black Is King on Disney Plus, that included extraordinary visuals, innovative costume design and incredible choreography.

©GettyImages Beyonce On The Run II Tour.

The singer has also been working on a new album, with close sources revealing that she “started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas.”

It seems this upcoming year will be full of success for Queen Bey, now that her latest Adidas x IVY PARK collection has been very well received worldwide, and her fans just can’t get enough of everything that she presents.

The new plans for the 2021 tour are now in preparation, as she is said to be “prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle.”

The list of artists coming up with innovative ways to entertain include Kylie Minogue with the latest release of her album DISCO, and Billie Eilish who recently unveiled the music video for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.