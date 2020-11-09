Johnny Depp forced to exit ‘Fantastic Beasts’ amid legal scandal

Johnny Depp is being forced to exit the popular Fantastic Beasts franchise, announcing his decision just a few days after losing his controversial court battle involving claims of domestic abuse and his divorce with Amber Heard.

The 57-year-old actor released a statement revealing he had “been asked to resign by Warner Bros” from his main role as Grindelwald.

Wow. Johnny Depp out of the FANTASTIC BEASTS films. pic.twitter.com/YNmTM7ZGRp — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 6, 2020

It seems unknown if the storyline for the next film will possibly change, however fans of the movie are speculating about the future of the franchise and have expressed their concerns on social media.

Warner Bros also confirmed the exit of Depp, announcing they plan to recast the part and are moving on from their contract with the actor.

The Hollywood star added that he “respected and agreed” to the request being made by the company, and went on to talk about the verdict of his legal battle against The Sun, admitting the final decision was “surreal” and his desire for fighting for the truth is still standing, as he revealed he is planning “to appeal.”

Depp insisted he wanted to prove his innocence and refuses to accept a verdict that may further affect his career in the film industry, “my resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false.”