Salma Hayek gives tour of stunning ‘Eternals’ movie trailer: ‘I decorated it myself’

If Salma Hayek wasn’t an award-winning performer, we’re quite sure she could’ve had a successful career in interior design. The 54-year-old star flexed her eye for decorating inside her assigned lofty trailer on The Eternals set. Salma treated us all to a photo tour of the cozy mobile abode on Friday, November 6, what was supposed to be the highly-anticipated film’s opening day.

“If we had not had the COVID-19 epidemic, Eternals would have hit the cinemas today,” she wrote in the caption. “Since I cannot yet share with you the trailer of the movie, I will share with you pictures of my trailer while shooting the movie.” She then coyly added: “P.s. I decorated it myself.”

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek’s movie trailer interior on ‘The Eternals’

Salma certainly made the movie trailer her own. While we’re sure the Oscar-nominee received a luxury model to begin with, the photos display all the personal touches she added that took the space to the next level. Overall, the Mexican-American seemed to honor her heritage with the rustic style choices.

She covered the couch in a black handmade blanket and placed a matching knit rug on the floor. Greenery seemed to be an important addition, with several plants and flowers spread around. On her TV mantel she placed little succulents amongst a smattering of healing crystals.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek put her personal touch on the trailer

Salma made lemonade out of lemons by sharing a “different kind of trailer” with fans. She also included some concept art from the film, showing her in full costume as the powerful Ajak. “I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals,” she shared when the announcement was made. “It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls... this is OUR time!!!!” The film also stars her new friend Angelina Jolie.