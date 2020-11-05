Watch: The Weeknd sings in Spanish on the new remix of Maluma’s “Hawái”

Maluma and The Weeknd have joined forces for the first time to give the former’s smash hit, “Hawái” the remix treatment.

The Weeknd first surprised fans with news of the collaboration on Wednesday, November 4, sharing a photo of him and Maluma across social media. Less than 24 hours later, the “Hawái“ remix and accompanying music video officially hit the web.

This union is the pair’s first-ever collaboration, also marking the “Starboy” artist’s first time singing in Spanish.

The Weeknd kicks off the remix by singing in English.

“So now he’s your heaven? You’re lying to yourself and him to make me jealous / You put on such an act when you’re sleeping together / All this cause I said I don’t want marriage.”

Then, he joins in on the chorus, crooning the first few lines in Spanish before Maulma takes over the rest.

“Puede que no te haga falta na’, aparentemente na’/ Hawái de vacaciones, mis felicitaciones/ Muy lindo en Instagram lo que posteas.”

Maluma first dropped “Hawái” back in July, and since then, it has topped Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart for eight weeks.

“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘Hawái’ remix,” the singer said in a press release. “He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive.”

Co-written by Maluma and produced by Rude Boy, the romantic song is about a relationship that couldn’t work out and even though one of the people in the relationship already moved on, it’s all an act. The lyrics reflect Maluma’s disbelief over his ex-partner’s new relationship, admitting that theirs only ended because he didn’t want to get married.

The original music video was filmed in Miami by Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants. In that visual, we see the lyrics from the song show through, with Maluma arguing with his girlfriend, breaking up, and eventually confronting the woman at her wedding with another man. As for the remix video--which boasts the same director--The Weeknd and Maluma came together in Los Angeles to film the simple, dark accompaniment.

Prior to releasing the song, it was already made clear how excited The Weeknd was to have his first bilingual venture under his belt. After posting a photo of him and Maluma and teasing the remix, the artist gave himself the nickname, “El Fin De Semana,” or “The Weekend” in Spanish.

el fin de semana ‼️ — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 4, 2020

He also showed off his love of Spanish music, uploading an Instagram story listening to Selena’s “Como La Flor” earlier this week.