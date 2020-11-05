A forgotten Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves thriller is number 3 on Netflix

A 2015 erotic thriller starring Keanu Reeves , Ana de Armas , and Lorenza Izzo, is climbing up the Netflix charts. The film went viral over the last couple of days and is number 3 on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies and shows as of Wednesday night. The surprise hit has people streaming but based on the reactions on Twitter, you may be surprised. Whether or not the movie is actually “good” is debatable, but at least it become a way for people to blow some steam and forget about what‘s happening in the world for an hour and a half.

©Poster design by TEA - The Entertainment Agency Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas, and Lorenza Izzo

The thriller was released in 2015 and was directed by horror legend Eli Roth. The film was based on the 1977 horror thriller film, “Death Game.” It centers on a happily married architect named Evan played by Reeves. After his wife and children leave for a weekend holiday, Evan stays home to work on an important project. After two young women (played by Armas and Izzo) claim that they‘ve gotten themselves lost on the way to a party, Evan allows them to crash at his house. It doesn’t take long for the girls to get the party started as they try to coerce him into having a threesome with them.

While the girls reek sexy havoc, Evan notices that the women have vandalized his wife’s prized art sculpture. They also claim that they are underage. The women eventually terrorize Evan and threaten his family.

The film has a 37% “Tomatometer” by critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 20% score by the audience. The “Critic‘s Consensus” on the site is “Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.” One Critic thought, “All foreplay and no, well, climax.” Another said, “The characters are driven by convenience, not behavior, and their actions seem like they’ve been manhandled into place to make the plot work.” One critic enjoyed the movie for what it was and appreciated Reeve’s performance. “Knock Knock is a pretty flimsy erotic thriller, but thanks to Reeves’ oaken obliviousness it’s also got a few moments of deliciously trashy fun” they said.



Based on the reactions on Twitter, the movie didn’t make it to the Oscars for a reason. Many called it the worst movie ever made and tried to convince others not to watch it. One viewer tweeted, “On other news: My election night was interrupted with a movie called Knock Knock which I literally feel wasted my hour & a half... lmfao I have a handful of movies that I can say left me feeling like why tf did I just watch this & two include Keanu Reeves.” One fan even offered to pay money for whoever can explain the point of the movie. They tweeted, “pls someone explain the point of the movie knock knock on Netflix lmaooo i will cashapp u $20 to convince me i didn’t waste my time.”