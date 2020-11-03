How COVID is affecting Hollywood

COVID 19 has put a halt on the world in general, but let’s take a look at Hollywood specifically. Pressing pause on film production and closing cinemas, not even Hollywood is immune to COVID.

The pandemic has seen an accelerating effect in the transformation of the movie industry, as well as distribution and consumption. Many new upcoming movies, such as Mission Impossible 7, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Red Notice, have had to pause production and send their cast and crews home. James Bond’s No Time to Die have even had to postpone some of its runs altogether. The global pandemic could result in more than $1 billion of lost revenue for the film industry.

©GettyImages

©GettyImages

The virus causes a great deal of uncertainty, where people find the need to take things day by day. Something that Hollywood can’t really count on. Hollywood supports more than TWO MILLION jobs and 400,000 American businesses. As global safety regulations have decreased in some areas, the industry has been able to go back to work, partially. The Batman returned to set, but after Robert Pattinson contracted COVID, production had to be shut down again.

Casts from shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Conners, Mom, Riverdale and Supernatural have been able to make their way back to work, with the adequate precautions of course. Other shows have taken an alternative route. The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show have utilized virtual audiences to not loose numbers and to make their return a little smoother.