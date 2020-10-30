Jennifer Garner’s emotional breakdown with Matthew McConaughey

Jennifer Garner had an emotional breakdown during the filming of Dallas Buyers Club, causing her to almost exit the acclaimed movie, however it was Matthew McConaughey who was able to support the actress.

The 48-year-old actress had just given birth to her son Samuel at that time, just before she started working on set, but the schedule organized for the film was so tight that she was ready to leave the project, as she was still breastfeeding and “there was never a 10-minute break.”

Jennifer opened up about the experience and revealed that she “had worked while breastfeeding millions of times” and it had never been a problem, but with the strict production on set, she had no time to pump breast milk.

©GettyImages Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey

The actress tried to adjust to the production but the breaking point for her happened during bedtime while they were doing a “scene that was supposed to be light,” confessing that her “boobs were freaking out” and she started to give up and said “I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids,” adding that she couldn’t do it anymore.

The Hollywood star who recently talked about her pregnancy rumors, admitted that it was Matthew who was able to pull her aside and said to the crew “we’re going to take a minute,” giving her time to go to the bathroom and giving her words of encouragement.

Garner said that it was her co-star who gave her support to keep going, “and from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it,” adding that she has so much love for him after being so caring during the emotional moment.