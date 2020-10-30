Watch: Heidi Klum shares a sneak peek of her 2020 Halloween costume

The queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum , is about to strike again this weekend! Not even a pandemic can’t stop Klum from dressing up and we know it’s not going to be just any ordinary costume. The 47-year-old model gave a sneak peek of her extravagant costume this year.

Klum typically has her celeb-filled Halloween bash every year but it seems that since it’ll be canceled this year due to obvious reasons, the 46-year-old will still be celebrating in her home country of Germany. She shared to her Instagram on Friday a sneak peek clip of herself getting into the spooky spirit. The “America’s Got Talent” host captioned the video, “Ok guys HERE WE GO! The #HeidiHalloween2020 Spooktacular starts NOW,” she captioned the Instagram video.

It’s hard to tell from Klum’s Instagram video what her costume will be. In the clip, the model is seen laying down on her back in a garage on a mattress that is covered in a marble print blanket. Plastic tarp took over the garage and surrounded Klum and two other people helping with her costume. It’s clear that body paint will be involved in this extravagant costume. From the video, it looked like the model was covered in light grey body paint as her two helpers worked around her. Everyone was following CDC guidelines by wearing protective face masks and face shields. In addition to the tarp and mattress, a table covered with different crafts and supplies was to the side of the group.

Following the video, Klum then posted a photo that seemed to be of another costume. This time she was covered in brown body paint and had on a nude bra. She still had on her face mask and she captioned the photo, “On to the next look … and doing my best to blend in! 🎃👻😱 #HeidiHalloween2020.”