Throwback Thursday: From Fey to MDO, 13 songs Latinx millennials grew up listening

It’s throwback Thursday! It is a great day to look back and remember all the great things that happened in the past; whether it is a song, a photo, or a trend, a TBT will always add that nostalgic feeling that makes us want to travel time.
Nothing has more power than a good song with a catchy melody and lyrics, but with so many tracks, it is hard to keep up; therefore, we decided to list a few of the most popular songs Latinx millennials grew up listening to.
Fey: “Azúcar Amargo”
María Fernanda Blázquez Gil, better known as Fey, blessed the 90’s with her take on Latin Pop. The Mexican singer, songwriter, designer, dancer, record producer, director, and actress, released “Azúcar Amargo” in 1996, a song that became her biggest hit to date. The jam ranked in the Mexican Top 10 chart, climbing to number one in four weeks. Besides Mexico, ”Azúcar Amargo” peaked at number one in all Central American countries and Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.
Las Ketchup: “Aserejé”
Spanish sisters Lucía, Lola, Pilar, and Rocío Muñoz released one of the most viral and talked about songs in early 2000. “The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” was released on 10 June 2002 and sold over seven million copies worldwide. Consider one of the best-selling singles of all time; it reached number one in the United Kingdom and 26 other countries. The “Aserejé” dance routine also became a novelty dance.
Lou Bega: “Mambo No. 5”
In the ’90s and early 2000, every talent show included a performance of “Mambo No. 5”, a remake of Pérez Prado’s 1949 instrumental piece. The song, interpreted by German recording artist David Lubega, better known as Lou Bega, reached Number one in many countries and got him a nomination for a Grammy Award.
Chayanne: “Torero”
“Torero” is one of Chayanne’s greatest hits. The song peaked at number one in Spain, and the video was nominated for Latin Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video.
Motolov: “Frijolero”
“Frijolero” was released in 2003 by Molotov, a rap-rock band formed in Mexico City. The song’s video won a Latin Grammy in the category Best Short Form Music Video.
David Bisbal: “Ave María”
“Ave María” is one of David Bisbal’s most recognizable songs. The single had a phenomenal success and won a Latin Grammy.
Martha Sanchez: “Desesperada”
Spanish singer Marta Sánchez López released her instant success song “Desesperada” in 1993. The single reached number one in Mexico and Spain and number 9 on the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks.
Paulina Rubio: “Yo no soy esa mujer”
“Yo no soy esa mujer” was released in 2001 by Mexican singer Paulina Rubio. Considered as one of her signature songs, it peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.
Servando & Florentino: “Una fan enamorada”
They are the most famous Venezuelan duo of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Millions of fans fell in love with their songs. “Una Fan Enamorada” was the first single from her first studio album, Los Primera. With the theme, they toured the world and became a youth sensation.
Mana: “En el muelle de San Blas”
“En el muelle de San Blas” is one of Maná‘s iconic songs. The track is part of the Mexican band fifth studio album, Sueños Líquidos, and reached number eighteen on the U.S. Billboard Hot Latin Tracks.
Wisin & Yandel: “Rakata”
“Rakata” by Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel is known as one of their signature songs. Since the single‘s release in 2005, it has become one of the top-selling singles. “Rakata” is considered a mainstream success of reggaeton music.
Son by Four: “A puro dolor”
“A Puro Dolor” is one of the most beloved songs of Puerto Rican band Son by Four. The track reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Songs chart.
MDO: “Dame Un Poco Más”
Abel Talamántez, Alexis Grullón, Anthony Galindo, Didier Hernández, and Daniel René were the members of the Latin American pop/rock band, MDO. The group became a phenomenon in 1997. Years later, in 1999, they released Un Poco Más, an album that featured two English songs, “Groove With Me Tonight” and “Fantasy.”