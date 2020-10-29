Throwback Thursday: From Fey to MDO, 13 songs Latinx millennials grew up listening

It’s throwback Thursday! It is a great day to look back and remember all the great things that happened in the past; whether it is a song, a photo, or a trend, a TBT will always add that nostalgic feeling that makes us want to travel time.

Nothing has more power than a good song with a catchy melody and lyrics, but with so many tracks, it is hard to keep up; therefore, we decided to list a few of the most popular songs Latinx millennials grew up listening to.

Fey: “Azúcar Amargo”

María Fernanda Blázquez Gil, better known as Fey, blessed the 90’s with her take on Latin Pop. The Mexican singer, songwriter, designer, dancer, record producer, director, and actress, released “Azúcar Amargo” in 1996, a song that became her biggest hit to date. The jam ranked in the Mexican Top 10 chart, climbing to number one in four weeks. Besides Mexico, ”Azúcar Amargo” peaked at number one in all Central American countries and Colombia, Chile, and Brazil.

Las Ketchup: “Aserejé”

Spanish sisters Lucía, Lola, Pilar, and Rocío Muñoz released one of the most viral and talked about songs in early 2000. “The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” was released on 10 June 2002 and sold over seven million copies worldwide. Consider one of the best-selling singles of all time; it reached number one in the United Kingdom and 26 other countries. The “Aserejé” dance routine also became a novelty dance.

Lou Bega: “Mambo No. 5”

In the ’90s and early 2000, every talent show included a performance of “Mambo No. 5”, a remake of Pérez Prado’s 1949 instrumental piece. The song, interpreted by German recording artist David Lubega, better known as Lou Bega, reached Number one in many countries and got him a nomination for a Grammy Award.