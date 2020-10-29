Why Diego Luna was forced to exit ‘Narcos’

Diego Luna is embarking on new projects, now that the Hollywood actor is preparing to reprise his character for the spin-off series of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Disney Plus project is reportedly in pre-production, however in order for Diego to portray his Cassian Andor character, he is forced to exit the third season of Narcos, where he played drug cartel leader Felix Gallardo.

While both shows have seen incredible success among different audiences, the 40-year-old actor has decided to continue his journey with Disney Plus as he commits full-time to his Star Wars character, especially with the storyline being centered around Cassian Andor.

Meanwhile Netflix is putting together a new storyline for the drug-trafficking drama series that will be set in the 1990s and will unfortunately have a different lead star.

I'm thrilled to share this with you all. — diego luna (@diegoluna_) November 8, 2018

Fans of Star Wars have shown their excitement across social media after news of the upcoming series were announced, however amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the production was forced to shut down after only four weeks.

The new live-action project picks up five years before the character’s death in Rogue One, and there’s already a lot of theories amongst the fandom, including that Disney Plus could introduce Star Wars characters that were cut out from the other movies.

The production company has yet to announce more details on production or release dates for the series, however it has been revealed that they want to assure a safe work environment on set, which might cause the delay for Diego Luna’s character to appear on screen.