‘Saved by the Bell’ trailer shows first look at Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen

A new trailer for Peacock’s Saved by the Bell has finally arrived, offering a first look at Mario Lopez , Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their beloved roles as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

The new trailer speaks directly to fans of the original late-1980s/early-1990s series with a ton of callbacks to the Saturday morning series, like A.C. Slater (played by Lopez) calling Jessie Spano (played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) “Mama,” along with spinning a chair around so he can sit down in it backwards. This sneak peek also shows all four of those aforementioned original cast members taking the stage for what appears to be a Zack Attack reunion in the style of Zack’s infamous dream about his band, despite the fact that Jessie was not in that episode.

Patrick Thomas O’Brien even reprises his role as Mr. Dewey, popping up for a short a cameo in the trailer, which also features a remixed version of “Friends Forever.”

“The bell rings on November 25th! That means Bayside is back in session!” Mario Lopez wrote as he posted the trailer to his Twitter page. “Old school meets new school, streaming only on @PeacockTV.”

Even with all of these nostalgic callbacks, the trailer also offers insight into the new storyline for this incarnation of the show: Zack Morris--who is now the Governor of California--closes a number of underfunded high schools, which leaves its students to be absorbed by those in more affluent areas, which includes Bayside High School.

His son, Mac (played by Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli) attend Bayside, as does the rich and popular Lexi (Josie Totah), while Slater is working there as the gym teacher. Slater is particularly excited for these new kids to arrive because he can share his story of entering those halls as a new kid and finally finding a place he felt he belonged.

Fans are loving this trailer, excited for a show from their childhood to come back in a completely new way.