Ivy Queen joins Nesi and Bad Bunny for “Yo Perreo Sola” remix

As if we all weren’t already playing “Yo Perreo Sola” enough, Bad Bunny got some help from Ivy Queen and Nesi for a remix that’s given the song even more life.

The trio first performed the remixed version of the track at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on October 14, premiering the single on the biggest stage possible. On stage, El Conejo Mal was joined by Nesi, who already appears on the original version of the song, along with reggaetón icon Ivy Queen, making for a set that celebrated and championed women all the way through. This performance served as the artist’s first time on stage at the Billboard Music Awards, and he made sure his inaugural appearance made as much of an impact as possible.

©GettyImages

One of the biggest criticisms that has been directed at Bad Bunny following the release of his album, YHLQMDLG, is the fact that he did not list Nesi as a featured artist on “Yo Perreo Sola,” nor did he feature her in the official music video. Luckily, she got her time to shine during this performance, and of course, she’s credited on the remix.



“It‘s important for me to champion women, but it should be important for everyone,” Bad Bunny said to Billboard about the performance. “With time you understand the power of your voice, and if I have the power to inspire and motivate people to listen to my music, then I can also motivate them to do positive things for society and defend women. It’s important for other artist to start doing the same and motivate their fans.”

While this new version of the beloved song stays true to its original, the “Yo Perreo Sola” remix finds Ivy Queen taking on some of Bunny‘s verses, which results in a more direct and impactful delivery of the song’s underlying message: I don’t need a man, I can twerk alone.

All along, that has been the message that the Puerto Rican singer wants men around the world to understand and respect.

“This award goes to women around the world, especially Latin women and those from Puerto Rico,” Bunny said as he accepted the top Latin artist award during the ceremony. “Without you, nothing would exist, not even reggaetón. So enough with the machista violence against women. This song has a social message about understanding that you can perrear [twerk], get educated and be respectful all at the same time. If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her -- she can dance alone.”