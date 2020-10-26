Netflix releases official trailer for ‘Selena: The Series’—Watch!

Weeks after sharing a teaser video, Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming Selena: The Series . While The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos portrays the Queen of Tejano Music in the upcoming show, the trailer, which dropped Monday, features Madison Taylor Baez showing off her impressive vocals as a young Selena Quintanilla in the series’ earlier scenes﻿. “Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice,” Netflix tweeted alongside the clip.

©Michael Lavine/Netflix The new Netflix series premieres Dec. 4

Creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora teased that Selena: The Series will have a lot of surprises. “I can’t tell you exactly the time frame we will cover but I can say we have a lot of special surprises coming up,” Moisés told Entertainment Weekly. “Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family’s journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig. Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You’ll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don’t know about the Quintanillas.”

Part one of the two-part series premieres Dec. 4 on the streaming giant. Selena: The Series is described as a “coming-of-age story that follows Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.” The upcoming Netflix original program will explore Selena’s journey from “singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.”