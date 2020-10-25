Adele jokes about weight loss and says her album is ‘not finished’ in ‘SNL’ hosting debut

Live from New York it’s pop superstar Adele ! The 32-year-old soulful singer slayed her inaugural Saturday Night Live hosting stint on Saturday, October 24. From an epic opening monologue to flaunting excellent comedic timing during several sketches, Adele made the gig her own. She was also sure to address the two biggest headlines floating around about her these days: her weight loss and the possibility of a new album

©NBC Adele made her ‘SNL’ hosting debut

“Hello, it‘s me,” she said at the top of her opening monologue, referencing her hit song Hello. “My God, I’m absolutely thrilled to finally be hosting this show. Not only do I genuinely love this show, but it’s the show that broke my career in America, 12 long years ago. You see I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Tina Fey, so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it. And well, the rest is now history.”

Adele then cleared up any confusion on why she wasn’t the musical guest. “I know there‘s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like: ’Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ There’s a couple of reasons. My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs,” she said. The star then tossed her luscious locks adding: “this is all mine by the way.”

The mom-of-one went on to address the story that’s been eclipsing her throughout this past year: her weight loss transformation. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose,” she joked as the audience cheered.

After the Someone Like You singer thanked frontline workers and finished her monologue she took a deep breath. You could visibly tell she was glad to have it over with! Her nerves were clear on a previous Instagram post, in which she wrote: “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!”

Adele did a wonderful job, appearing in a Bachelor spoof that had her singing her hits, and, one of our favorites, a sketch where she couldn’t stop herself from laughing with Kate McKinnon. Congratulations, Adele!

Before the show

The first glimpse of Adele’s hosting debut was posted by SNL’s on twitter, “Calling @Adele… ❤️📞”.

The singer looks spectacular. The 32-year-old star got a close-up of her body transformation hours before and that’s all anyone is talking about.