Adele shows off her figure in a body-hugging dress in a ‘SNL’ promo video

2020 seems to be Adele ’s year. Earlier this year, the public saw the singer with a new physique after working hard on getting healthy. Then she shared on her Instagram page a book titled “Untamed” that she said helped empower her and change her outlook on things. Fast forward to now in October and the London native is currently in New York City getting ready for her debut on Saturday Night Live and she is looking incredible.

A promo for this weekend’s upcoming episode was released starring the “Rolling in the Deep” singer alongside singer and songwriter, H.E.R. and actress Kate McKinnon. In the teaser, Adele is seen wearing a body-hugging purple velvet dress. Fans were quick to comment that Adele looked completely different and rightfully so considering the 32-year-old singer reportedly lost 100 pounds so far.

Adele’s appearance on SNL this weekend will be her first live television appearance in the United States since her weight loss, according to Page Six. The London native reportedly credits her new figure to following the Sirt Food diet which is a meal plan that focuses on the proteins in the body that specialize in cellular health and metabolism. Sirtuins are found in foods like kale, extra-virgin olive oil, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries, and arugula, according to Page Six.

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

The “When We Were Young” singer seems to be excited for her upcoming debut on the legendary show as she shared a photo of herself reminding her almost 40 million Instagram followers to tune into her SNL appearance this upcoming Saturday. She captioned the photo, “3 days away” earlier this week. In the post, Adele is wearing an all-denim look paired with boots and she protected her face with a black face mask.