Watch! Karol G just dropped an early release of her single, “Bichota”

Colombian singer and songwriter, Karol G blessed us Friday with the premiere of her much-anticipated new single, “Bichota.” The international superstar and Latin Grammy Award-winning talent is predominantly known for her reggaeton and Latin trap music, although she’s experimented with a variety of genres that make her a well-versed artist.

Her new single now dives into new sounds and is described as an anthem of empowerment and inclusivity for all. “Bichota is a celebration of all the women and men who choose not to be afraid and to be fabulous. We are all Bichotas in our very special way, I hope this song gives the strength to anyone who needs it, to be YOURSELF! and the boss of your life!,” Karol G said about her new song.

The powerful anthem was written by the queen herself, Karol G, and produced by Ovy On The Drums. The sound of “Bichota” is described to have a melody of sounds that include reggaeton, accompanied by the sounds of an electric guitar. The release of her new song comes off the tail end of the artist receiving the awards for “Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Woman” and ”Best Latin Album Artist of the Year, Woman” awards at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards that took place this past Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old artist also released an accompanying music video to the newly released single. “The song‘s music video artistically represents the feminine force that the song contains, with incredible aesthetics, haute couture fashion, special effects, and complex choreography,” according to a press release. The release of “Bichota” comes after Karol G’s worldwide hit songs, “Ay DiOs Mío!” and ”Tusa,” was is considered the most listened to Latin song of 2020.