Rashida Jones and Bill Murray go on a father-daughter adventure in ‘On the Rocks’

It’s been an epic week of movie releases. Borat 2 was released today along with a dramatic comedy called ‘On the Rocks’ starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. Critics called ‘On the Rocks’ Bill Murray’s best performance since ‘Lost in Translation.’

The film is available to stream on Apple TV+ and is about a young mother who reconnects with her father at a time where she is insecure in her marriage. After growing distant in the past, the father-daughter duo embark on a sparkling ﻿adventure around the city. The film was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola. According to Apple, Coppola “brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.”

©GettyImages Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Bill Murray

The young New York mother named Laura (played by Jones) is faced with sudden doubts about her marriage with her husband Dean, (played by Marlon Wayans). The couple has two children and after taking an extended break from work, Laura’s life has become a monotonous cycle of taking care of her children. After Dean begins staying late at work with his new co-worker, Laura starts to fear that he could be cheating on her. In an attempt to get into the promiscuous male mind, Laura turns to her charming, impulsive, playboy father Felix, played by Murray.



The Atlantic described Murray’s character, as “an art dealer of seemingly limitless means who practically has the keys to the city, waltzing up to good tables at every fancy restaurant and parking on the streets of SoHo with ease in a vintage roadster. The one thing Felix abhors is dullness—a fate that seems to have befallen his daughter.” After hearing Laura’s fears, Felix insists that the two of them investigate the situation hands-on and they begin prowling the city together at night. They crash uptown parties, hit up downtown hot spots, and are brought closer together in their adventure.

©GettyImages Eugene Hernandez, Director Sofia Coppola, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, and Bill Murray.

On The Rocks was created by Apple Original Films in partnership with A24. The film was previously debuted in theaters on October 2 and had a positive response. WBUR critics called On the Rocks “Murray’s best performance since ‘Lost in Translation’ and his loosest work in ages.”