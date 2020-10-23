Adele rocks an all denim outfit while rehearsing for her ‘SNL’ hosting debut

We can’t get enough of Adele ! The powerhouse singer recently shared a photo of herself to remind everyone that we are a few days away from her debut on Saturday Night Live. The London native arrived in New York City ahead of the show to rehearse. Captioning the photo “3 days away,” the superstar rocked a denim look with boots, a black mask, and a big smize (a term coined by supermodel Tyra Banks that describes the action of smiling with the eyes).

In the behind-the-scenes pic, Adele can also be seen seated at a table studying her script. Fans went crazy when she was announced as the next Saturday Night Live host. Although she has performed twice in the past, she never has had the opportunity to present. “This is the most excited I’ve been for anything EVER,” wrote a follower, while another one said has been ”waiting for five years” this exciting moment.

The NBC variety show premiered on October 11, 1975, is known for its comedy sketches about contemporary culture and politics. For the upcoming show, Adele would be in charge of delivering the opening monologue, and is expected that she performs in sketches with the cast.

Adele will also end the show by introducing the musical guest for the night — on this occasion would be American singer and songwriter H.E.R.

Saturday Night Live roster includes comedian George Carlin — the first person ever to host the show. After Carlin, Candice Bergen became the first female host. Other presenters include Christopher Walken, Buck Henry, John Goodman, and iconic musicians like Dolly Parton. Guests who have hosted five or more times are part of the Five-Timers Club. Actor Alec Baldwin has performed on seventeen different occasions since 1990, holding the record for most times hosting.

Musical guests are a big part of the show, and whether it is a solo act or a band, performers also have the opportunity to appear in comedy sketches. As of this writing, Dave Grohl has performed on eleven shows. As a rule, musicians can’t lip-synch; however, if the musical act focuses on intense dance routines is allowed.