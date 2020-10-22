Is Daniel Craig the most shirtless man in film?

Daniel Craig tops the list of *ahem* the actor who spends most time shirtless in movies, which looking back at his portrayal of 007, it’s actually not surprising at all.

In a recent study made by Bingo Sites, it was discovered that the Hollywood star has officially spent at least 1,278 seconds on screen time half-naked, only taking into account the footage that’s released in the movies.

The top 10 of the list also includes Zac Efron, as he’s also been doing shirtless scenes since High School Musical and in his most recent films Baywatch , Dirty Grandpa, and Neighbors with Seth Rogen, making the list with at least 694 seconds on screen.

Bingo Sites includes more specific details of nudity in film and recollects the filmographies of almost every A-list actor and actress, the study also takes into account the number of movies, so it makes sense for Channing Tatum to still make it on the list, as he spends most of his screen time on Magic Mike showing his great physique.

Legendary star and bodybuilder Sylvester Stallone is also close to Daniel Craig on the list, making it to a second place with 1,117 seconds, considering his performance in the Rocky franchise.