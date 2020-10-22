Jared Leto is back on set as the Joker

Jared Leto is back as everyone’s favorite Joker, now that the actor is set to star in a four-episode series titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Loading the player...

The HBO project is a continuation from the Suicide Squad film released in 2016, starring Margot Robbie, Will Smith and Cara Delevingne, portraying his complex relationship with Harley Queen and his journey as the iconic DC villain.

The Oscar winner is going back on set for some additional footage of the project that was supposed to be completed in 2017, leaving must of the scenes unfinished as the production was cancelled by studio executives at that time.

It’s also being reported that the former producers of the show will be removed, following the claims of “abusive behavior” made by Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa, after the cast of Justice League took part in lengthy reshoots and “some serious stuff went down,” according to the actors.

The show will be released in 2021 and will include the characters played by Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard, as they are rumored to be currently reshooting the rest of the scenes for the exciting production of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.