Here’s how Cher stole Susan Sarandon’s role in the 1987 movie, “The Witches of Eastwick”

Even celebs face competition amongst each other for various reasons. Maybe two celebs are nominated for the same award, maybe two actors are up for the same role. Well, that’s exactly what happened between Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Grammy award-winning singer Cher in one particular 1980s movie.

Both women were cast in the 1987 fantasy comedy film, “The Witches of Eastwick.” According to Page Six, Sarandon revealed that Cher reportedly stole the role intended for the Oscar winner due to frisky business between Cher and the producer of the film Jon Peters.

According to the tabloid magazine, the 74-year-old actress played the teacher named Jane in the 1987 film and Jack Nicholson played the devil. While chatting with the screenwriter of the film Michael Cristofer ahead of a fund-raiser for LA’s Project Angel Food, which will throw a “Witches of Eastwick” “home brewing party” Saturday, according to Page Six, Sarandon explained that she was first hired to play the sexy sculptress Alex - the role Cher ended up having.

“I initially was cast in Cher’s part, and didn’t find out till I got to LA — because I was living in Rome — that I was actually moved to a different part,” she recalled. “I had to learn suddenly to play the cello, and I had never played an instrument in my life. They said they would sue me if I left, so I didn’t have much choice!”

“Cher sort of muscled her way into that part,” Cristofer said. Sarandon said, “That’s Jon … [He] and Cher had a past liaison or something, so that was another element.”

Despite the stealing of roles that took place during this time, Sarandon and Cher ended up getting along really well. According to Page Six, the “Strong Enough” singer lent Sarandon a wig and dress for a scene in which Nicholson’s character seduces her and they also had lunch with Nicholson in his trailer daily.

“There were a lot of reasons why we could not have gotten along, and everybody took a higher road,” Sarandon explained.