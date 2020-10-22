Chesca and Pitbull set the Billboard Latin Music Award stage on fire with ‘Te Quiero Baby’ performance

Chesca and Pitbull brought sex appeal and romanticism to the Billboard Latin Music Award. The Puerto Rican singer and the Cuban-American rapper took the audience on a walk to memory lane while performing ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby),’ a song of music legend Frankie Valli.

The iconic jam is a new Spanish language version of the 1967 hit ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.’

For the performance, Chesca wore white boots with a printed leotard, while Pitbull appeared dressed in a red blacker, black shirt and pants.

On an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Chesca revealed how it was to work with “Mr. 305” Pitbull. “Literally a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of Armando for over seven years and always told myself I would do songs with him,” she said. “Four years ago, I had the opportunity to work with DjChino, Jorgie, and Pitbull’s camp, and little by little, I showed him my work ethic and passion for music until I could get him to do a song with me. And finally, one day after an amazing meeting, he gave me my first collaboration that led us to perform together at the 2020 Premios lo Nuestro show along Lil John and the legendary John Travolta.”

According to the singer she released the song to bring joy to people. “Considering the state of the world I wanted to release a song that can bring joy and smiles to people, a song that can make them dance and know that everything will be ok.,” she said. “I also love interpolating old songs I grew up listening to and ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ By Frankie Valli has always been one of my favorites. DjChino brought up the idea of interpolating the song and I was like omg yesss in Spanish ! And the song was born.”

