Miley Cyrus says she is working on a Metallica cover album

Miley Cyrus and designer Rick Owens had a very interesting conversation for Interview magazine. The interview was published Monday and the artists talked about her latest projects, hobbies, and that one time she was chased by a UFO in San Bernardino.

Early in the interview, Owens asked Cyrus where she was and she revealed she was calling him “from someone else’s bed.” After Owens asks if there is a story behind that Cyrus revealed, “there is a story behind it. We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that.”

Cyrus also expressed her gratitude for being able to work on art during the pandemic and said she felt “ignited.” “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited” Cyrus explained. Cyrus is a longtime Metallica fan and has covered “Nothing Else Matters” from their Black album in the past, including at the 2019 Glastonbury festival.

Cyrus continued her interview and revealed she has “such a healthy and sexy relationship with recklessness right now.” “I can say yes to anything. It would take something really fucking crazy for me to say no” she explained. Along with saying yes to anything, Cyrus said she has been working on a new art form in her tour bus- sculpture. “I always stay on my bus. I make it my zone and do a lot of drawing and painting. I started working on sculpture, which is hilarious to do in a moving vehicle.” Cyrus said she uses things other people would consider trash for her art. “The thing that I liked about sculpture was making art out of things that didn’t mean anything to anyone else, things that were considered trash. I think that came from my mom. She was adopted and, in a sense, given away, and she didn’t feel a lot of value. But I totally worship her.” Cyrus explained.