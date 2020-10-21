Kristen Bell to star in limited series ‘The Woman in the House’ for Netflix

Netflix has just announced that Kristen Bell will executive produce and star in a limited series called “The Woman in the House.” According to Deadline, the eight-episode series from Gloria Sanchez Productions is a comedic take on thrillers like “The Woman in the Window” and “The Girl on the Train.”

The series will focus on a heartbroken woman named Anna, played by Bell. Anna often sits and looks out her window but everything changes when she thinks she has witnessed the murder of her handsome neighbor that lives across the street.

©GettyImages

The official description for The Woman in the House reads: “For heartbroken Anna, every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

Bell shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday sitting on a staircase surrounded by books. “Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon. @netflix @NetflixIsAJoke,” she wrote. Fans were excited to see Bell back on their screens. One wrote, “Always room in my heart for more magical @KristenBell characters. From VMars to Eleanor, they all mean so much to me! Can’t wait!” Another fan tweeted, “I will Watch ANYTHING kristen Bell I’ve already watched the good place about a billion times over I really wish there was more than four seasons I cried like a baby what Eleanor went off into nothing I’m halfway through Veronica Mars as we speak and That’s a classic.”