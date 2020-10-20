Dominic West is set to play one of the most iconic characters in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West is set to portray Prince Charles in the final two seasons of the popular Netflix show The Crown, alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The 51-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to replace Josh O’Connor as the storyline shifts, following the royal marriage with Princess Diana and the ongoing romance with Charle’s future second wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The acclaimed star is known for playing officer Jimmy McNulty in the HBO series The Wire and seems like a perfect fit for such an already successful ensemble, making the audience eager for what the royal drama will be bringing for season five and six.

Dominic would be starring alongside Imelda Stauton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Fans of the show have posted about their excitement on social media, with the upcoming fourth season of the series being released on November 15 and the highly-anticipated portrayal of Princess Diana by Emma Corrin, to which the actress has already expressed her desire to make an accurate and respectful representation, including her eating disorder on screen and other emotional situations, “I think it’s important if these things are going to be shown then they’re done right.”