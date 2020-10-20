Ballet Hispánico celebrates 50 years as a leading Latinx dance organization

Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico has been highlighting the richness of the Latinx culture. Considered as one of America’s Cultural Treasures, the dance company based in Manhattan explores and celebrates the community’s diversity without the trappings of stereotypes.

The organization was founded by Puerto Rican/Mexican-American dancer and choreographer and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez in 1970 to give contemporary Hispanic culture its place in American dance. “She had a group of young ladies who were learning flamenco, and she wanted to give them a platform to showcase their art and their ethnicity,” explains dancer Melissa Verdecia, as reported by NPR.

After Ramirez’s passing in 2009, acclaimed Cuban-American choreographer and former member of the company, Eduardo Vilaro became Ballet Hispánico’s Artistic Director. For 11 years, Vilaro has been committed to continuing Ramirez’s vision. “Ramirez’s vision was to give access and to show artists beyond the stereotypes ...” he explains. “Her heart has always been to give Hispanic and Latinx people the place they deserve in the American landscape.”

His vision isn’t far from Ramirez’s, and according to him, he wants to continue growing the company. “My vision is really about developing this platform further to serve the Latinx community by creating leadership — or leaders.”

©GettyImages Atmosphere during the Ballet Hispanico 2018 Carnaval Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Vilaro adapted to the new norm by using technology in his favor. “I went into my immigrant mode,” Vilaro says, according to NPR. “How do you survive? What do we have to do?”

“Immediately, we went into free programming that we shared on our social media, says Michelle Manzanales, a choreographer and director of Ballet Hispánico‘s School of Dance. “Because we knew how important it was for our students and for our community to continue to dance, to continue to connect.”

Through the company, Vilaro introduced #BUnidos, a virtual programming that offers daily video series that explore dance and Latino cultures. These online efforts include Watch Parties of Company repertory, free classes, and interactive materials. The online lineup also offers Latino Pride Mondays, Salsa Tuesdays, Wepa Wednesdays, Tiki-Tiki Thursdays, and Fiesta Fridays. “Our dancers are ambassadors of the culture, but, you know, much more so of human kindness and connectivity,” he says.