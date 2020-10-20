Everything you need to know about the ‘Legally Blonde’ reunion

Endorphins make us happy—and so do reunions, especially a Legally Blonde one! Reese Witherspoon teased the rom-com’s reunion on Monday. “Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. 🎀 We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!” Reese wrote alongside a teaser video. “PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?” The virtual get-together airs Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:15 p.m. ET on the actress’ Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel.

Hosted by SNL’s Chloe Fineman, the reunion will feature cast members Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond), and, of course, Reese, who played Harvard Law student Elle Woods.

Nearly two decades after its release, the movie’s stars will be opening up about their experiences “portraying the film’s iconic characters, favorite scenes and exclusive behind the scenes stories.” The Legally Blonde reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by Spanish Chef José Andrés that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Last month, Legally Blonde alum Luke spoke with Access about the original cast’s Zoom reunion. He said, “I was like, ‘This is the closest I’ve come to, like, a high school reunion was doing that.’ And I definitely did find myself thinking, like, ‘Geez. I mean it’s been a long 20 years.’ I went jogging on the beach, you know? Took a shower and tried a couple of shirts on.”