Is Adele releasing a new album this month?

Adele is making her official comeback on Saturday Night Live and her fans are already coming up with conspiracy theories about a brand new album, following the announcement on Sunday, the 32-year-old singer was trending just a few minutes after she posted about the news for October 24.

The iconic artist posted on her Twitter account a mysterious image indicating her appearance on the popular show, causing everyone to think she was performing, however it was later clarified on her Instagram account that she was actually being invited as a host.

Adele captioned her post and confessed she was absolutely “terrified” and “excited,” revealing this would be her first hosting gig and believed this was also a full circle moment, explaining that she first appeared on the show almost 12 years ago, “which went on to break” her career in America.

This is also her first appearance since her incredible body transformation that sent her fans and followers into overdrive, and the controversial post on Instagram that caused numerous claims of cultural appropriation.

The news also caused some controversy among fandoms, following Ariana Grande’s announcement about her new album titled “Positions,” being released on October 30 and her new single coming up on October 23rd.