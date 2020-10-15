Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Nevie Campbell will all be returning for “Scream 5”

The “Scream” movies have been one of the most successful thrillers franchises in movie history. It’s been almost 11 years since the last “Scream” movie has been made but the good news is that production on “Scream 5” is currently taking place in North Carolina.

This movie will reunite some familiar faces while also welcoming new ones. Actress Neve Campbell is getting ready to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the fifth installment of this series. In addition to Campbell, David Arquette who plays Dewey and Courteney Cox who plays Gale Rile will also be returning for “Scream 5.”

“I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney‘s shoes and seeing Courteney and David,” Campbell said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!“

In addition to Sidney, Dewey, and Gale in the movie, the upcoming film will include newcomers such as “13 Reasons Why” star, Dylan Minnette and “You” star, Jenna Ortega , according to Movie Web.

18-year-old actress, Jenna Ortega recently spoke exclusively to Hola! USA about working on this thriller movie. “It’s a surreal feeling, especially because I’ve always been such a huge fan of horror so to be a part of such an iconic slasher film that kind of reshaped the genre in a way and it’s made such a large impact on the genre, she said.

“There’s such a large quantity of people that are obsessed with the slasher so as excited as I am and honored as I am, I am slightly nervous just because it’s a lot of pressure considering they haven’t made one in 11 years. It’s a lot but I’m surrounded by the coolest, most talented people and I’m having such a great time shooting, that I think people are going to be really happy with what we’ve put together,” Ortega continued.

In regards to who will be directing the film, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be taking a seat in the director chairs. Every previous “Scream” film was directed by the late horror filmmaker, Wes Craven. Craven passed away in 2015 and a lot of fans of the franchise thought there would never be another “Scream” movie after that.

The plot of the upcoming film is still unknown but right now the premise of the movie is that it will follow “a young woman who returns to her old hometown, only to encounter horrific murder cases connected to an infamous masked serial killer,” according to Movie Web.

Paramount Pictures will release Scream 5 in theaters in early 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight.

And be sure to stay up to date on all the latest movie and entertainment news.