Joaquin Phoenix is turning heads with his new iconic role

Joaquin Phoenix is playing the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in new historical cinematic drama.
The acclaimed actor is finally reuniting with director Ridley Scott after his iconic performance in Gladiator alongside Russell Crowe, gaining multiple Academy Awards in 2001 and launching the cast into stardom.
The new film will be titled Kitbag, and comes from the phrase “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag,” also involving screenwriter David Scarpa in the storyline and what’s expected to be the origin and rise to power of the emperor and artillery commander during the French Revolution.
Phoenix seems to be the best option for the role, as he has shown during his professional career in Hollywood and most recently with his massive success as the Joker, winning an Oscar for Best Actor.
“I guess the fear was that you’d get locked into doing something repeatedly that you don’t really care about, that doesn’t motivate you or excite you,” Phoenix said during an interview for an upcoming cover story in The Envelope. “Part of the whole attraction to me [of ‘Joker’] was there was no expectation. I didn’t sign a deal to do [more movies]. It was a one-off.” “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful,” he said. “That’s ridiculous.” ➖ #joaquinphoenix #jokermovie
Details for Scott’s new movie have been released, being described with the purpose of showing Napoleon’s military genius during the legendary battles, as well as his “addictive and often volatile relationship” with his wife Josephine. Kitbag is expected to have a similar commercial success as Gladiator, however there’s not many more details about the rest of the cast.
Ridley Scott is also said to be working in two big budget films, The Last Duel starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.
This new historical drama joins the list of long-awaited movies about famous figures in history, including the latest announcement of Cleopatra, which will be played by the star of Wonder WomanGal Gadot, and will be directed by acclaimed director Patty Jenkins.