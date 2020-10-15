Joaquin Phoenix is turning heads with his new iconic role

Joaquin Phoenix is playing the French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in new historical cinematic drama.

The acclaimed actor is finally reuniting with director Ridley Scott after his iconic performance in Gladiator alongside Russell Crowe, gaining multiple Academy Awards in 2001 and launching the cast into stardom.

The new film will be titled Kitbag, and comes from the phrase “there is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag,” also involving screenwriter David Scarpa in the storyline and what’s expected to be the origin and rise to power of the emperor and artillery commander during the French Revolution.

Phoenix seems to be the best option for the role, as he has shown during his professional career in Hollywood and most recently with his massive success as the Joker, winning an Oscar for Best Actor.