Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande’s new album

Ariana Grande is breaking the internet with her latest news about a brand new album that’s set to be released before the end of October.

The pop superstar is giving her fans everything they want and more, as she has been trending on Twitter since she announced the release of AG6, teasing a collaboration with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and even reaching more than 1 million likes in under 24 hours on her last tweet about the music reveal.

The 27-year-old singer has been talking about her sixth studio album for the last few weeks but news for such an early release were completely unexpected, however she wrote on her personal account yesterday “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

The massive success of Ariana is absolutely undeniable, including her latest collaboration with Justin Bieber, and the iconic feature in Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me, that sent both fandoms into overdrive after the incredible VMAs performance of the single.

Fans of the artist are also expecting more details in what seems to be the greatest collaboration of the decade, involving the three iconic divas, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.