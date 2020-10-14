Nicole Kidman reveals the role she wasn’t “talented enough” to play

Nicole Kidman claims she wasn’t “talented enough” to play the coveted role of Anna Scott in Nothing Hill alongside Hugh Grant .

Loading the player...

The iconic rom-com that gave us the famous dialogue between Julia Roberts and Grant, as she confesses she’s “just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her,” was actually Kidman’s dream role in 1999, however she wasn’t the big star she is now during the casting of the film.

The popular blockbuster gave Roberts a Golden Globe award for her performance and went on to have more opportunities in the industry thanks to the relevancy of the movie and the success of the storyline.

The 53-year-old Australian actress admits she “really wanted the role” but unfortunately wasn’t “well-known enough,” even revealing that maybe she wasn’t “talented enough” to play the part.

©GettyImages 1999 Julia Roberts And Hugh Grant

It’s hard to imagine the famous relationship of the two characters in the film without the performance of Julia Roberts, however both actresses went on to have a massive success in their professional careers.

With Kidman winning five Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards and even an Academy Award after being nominated multiple times, including her performance in Moulin Rouge alongside Ewan McGregor.