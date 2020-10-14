Discover why Gal Gadot is a real life ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot is a real life Wonder Woman when it comes to her kids, besides having a successful career in Hollywood and being an iconic role model for girls around the world, the 35-year-old actress reveals that being a mom is the best thing she’s ever done.

Loading the player...

The successful filmmaker who recently announced her starring role in a new adaptation of Cleopatra , says she’s “very connected” to three-year-old Maya and eight-year-old Alma, always asking about their feelings and being a responsible mom, even revealing before that it was actually her mom who “taught me that I can do anything.”

The star of Wonder Woman explains that communication is key to maintain a healthy relationship with her daughters, “I‘m very warm and I make sure to keep the channels of communication open and we always talk about feelings and stuff like that,“ adding that it’s very important to listen to what they have to say.

The feminist icon says she’s by no means perfect and she’s “all types of moms,” referring to the daily life with her kids and husband Yaron Varsano, confessing that she has a lot of patience, “but then when I lose it, it’s not great.”

The most important role for the acclaimed actress is being a mom, as she admits that she “may play a goddess in Wonder Woman, but I feel like a true goddess after giving birth and being the mother of two beautiful daughters.“