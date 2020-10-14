Selena Gomez will star in and produce a new psychological thriller titled, “Dollhouse”

It’s been reported that Selena Gomez is set to star in and produce a new horror film titled, “Dollhouse,” according to Variety. The film is described as a psychological thriller and will be set around New York City’s elite fashion scene. In addition to Gomez, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will also be producing the new movie. The anticipated film doesn’t have a director yet, according to Variety.

“Selena’s involvement is an exciting direction for this project. She is supremely talented as both a star and a producer,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s expertise in the horror-thriller genre will elevate ‘Dollhouse’ and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the way this is being developed.”

Although Gomez has been focusing on her new beauty line, “Rare Beauty” - that just launched this summer and is only sold at Sephora stores - and the release of her third studio album, “Rare,” the 28-year-old has several film projects in the works, in addition to “Dollhouse.”

Gomez has signed on to executive produce “Hotel Transylvania,” and she’s also executive produced a new romantic comedy, “Broken Hearts Gallery,” according to Variety. In addition to producing, the 28-year-old actress is right now starring in “Selena+Chef,” a cooking show currently on HBO Max. Her list of work doesn’t stop there - she will then appear alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in a Hulu comedy, “Only Murders in the Building.”

With all of these projects up her sleeve, Gomez further proves she’s a talented triple threat. Adding to her list of accomplishments, the 28-year-old is this year’s recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s highly coveted Arts Awards.

She accepted the award remotely during last Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS. “I’m just really grateful that I have had so many beautiful opportunities, and to be a voice in the community means a lot. And it’s a big responsibility, and I love that,” she said on behalf of accepting the award. “And I promise more to come in the future for all kinds of stuff. So, thank you!”

We can’t wait to see what else Gomez has in store for the world!