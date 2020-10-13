The detail you might have missed in the latest ‘The Crown’ trailer

Netflix’s The Crown mimics royal history, however the latest teaser for season 4 features the voice of a real-life figure who actually played an important role in royal history. The narrator behind the latest trailer is Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, who officiated Prince Charles and Princess Diana ’s﻿ royal wedding. Per Netflix UK & Ireland, “The voice you can hear throughout this piece is the ~actual~ Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, from the ~actual~ speech he gave during Charles and Diana’s wedding.”

©Des Willie Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ royal wedding will be featured on season 4 of ‘The Crown’

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie, who passed away in 2000, presided over Diana and Charles’ wedding at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. Princes William and Harry ’s parents’ nuptials will be covered in the upcoming season of the Netflix drama, which premieres Nov. 15.

Netflix previously released a first look at Emma Corrin, who is making her debut on the series playing Diana, dressed in her wedding gown costume created by Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts. Amy wanted to “capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”

Written by Peter Morgan, season 4 of The Crown will span the years of 1979 through 1990. “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” a synopsis from Netflix reads. “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.”

Season 4 of The Crown drops Nov. 15 on Netflix.