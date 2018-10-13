View 14 pics | Back to story

Star guests share photos from inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous receptions!

...
Star guests share photos from inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous receptions!
You're reading

Star guests share photos from inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous receptions!

1/14
William, Kate, Harry and Meghan at Princess Eugenie's wedding, plus more times they were #squadgoals
Next

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan at Princess Eugenie's wedding, plus more times they were #squadgoals
Princess Eugenie wedding reception
© Instagram

Princess Eugenie wedding reception

After a traditional ceremony, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their royal wedding on Friday, October 12 with two lavish receptions! Sprinkled amongst their royal guests, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the lovebirds had a bevy of famous faces turn up on the special day. Stars like Demi Moore, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams and the Delevingne sisters all put on their finest attire for Queen Elizabeth's reception at Windsor and then the later bash at the grand Royal Lodge. And, fortunate for royal fans, many of them seemed to break the strict social media ban, sharing photos from the festivities on their Instagrams.

Scroll through our gallery of photos to see all the glamorous post-ceremony candids (and fashion) from inside Eugenie and Jack's receptions!

 

Love was in the air at Eugenie and Jack's luncheon reception. The newlyweds were captured sharing a sweet moment at the spectacular event, gazing adoringly into one another's eyes after their chapel vows. Making the rounds on social media, this snapshot also gives a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth's stunning reception room and the couple's autumnal cake in the background.

Chelsy Davy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Chelsy Davy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy took to Instagram to post a smiling selfie from the celebrations. It's thought to have been taken in between the day and evening receptions. Along with emojis, she captioned the cute snap: "Congrats Euge and Jack… thank you @jtmillinery for my lovely hat."

 

Photo: Instagram/@cheslydavy

Liv Tyler at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Liv Tyler at Princess Eugenie's wedding

We all got a nice glimpse at the gorgeous grounds of Windsor Castle thanks to this photo by Liv Tyler. The star was beyond giddy at the event with her hubby Dave Gardner. She wrote on Instagram: "What a special day. A royal wedding !!!! Congratulations Eugenie and Jack. Thank you @stellamccartney for my amazing look".

 

Photo: Instagram/@misslivalittle

Liv Tyler celebrity wedding picture

Liv Tyler celebrity wedding picture

Fab four! Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss posed for an epic bathroom picture with Demi Moore and Kate's model daughter Lila while inside Windsor Castle. Liv Tyler took the snap, captioning it: "I couldn’t resist stealing this sweet moment of these beauties in the powder room."

 

Photo: Instagram/ @misslivalittle

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece at royal wedding

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece at royal wedding

The hat game is strong! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a lovely group shot of her and some of her co-guests, including her daughter Princess Maria-Olympia, during the Queen's afternoon reception. Hands up if you can spot some of the Queen's favorite photographs hanging on the green wall in the background! "Hat babes," Marie wrote in the caption.

 

Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22

Demi Moore at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Demi Moore at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Stella McCartney, who designed Demi Moore's gorgeous oxblood dress, shared this lovely photo of the actress posing inside the historic castle on her Instagram Story. She captioned the beautiful shot, "Demi inside the Castle with the gals." The star mom-of-three looked absolutely flawless in her wedding attire.

 

Photo: Instagram/ @stellamccartney

Demi Moore evening wedding reception

Demi Moore evening wedding reception

Quick change! Stella McCartney also kindly treated the world to a glimpse at Demi's stunning evening reception gown on Instagram. The A-lister was a head-turner in a black dress by the designer, which featured a tuxedo-inspired white underlay. She complemented the look with a matching bag that had pearl detailing.

 

Photo: Instagram/@stellamccartney

Chloe Delevigne

Chloe Delevigne

Cara's siter Chloe Delevingne rocked a shimmering sequinned gown for the wedding party at Royal Lodge. Her husband Edward Grant, who shared various wedding moments to his Instagram, captioned this photo: "Luckiest man in the world."

 

Photo: Instagram/@edwardajgrant

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Once their little bridesmaid Teddy had gone to bed, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field amped up the glamour for a date night out at the couple's glam reception. The singer wore a stylish tuxedo while his wife stunned in a strapless black gown. She captioned the photo: "Celebrating the bride and groom on an evening of love and a lifetime of happiness… to Eugenie and Jack."

 

Photo: Instagram/@aydafieldwilliams

Cleo von Adelsheim

Cleo von Adelsheim

Model Cleo von Adelsheim displayed the oversized and perfectly autumnal floral arrangements that stood tall inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's evening reception. The sharply dressed beauty was among the lucky friends and family members that toasted the happy couple until the wee hours of the morning. 

 

Photo: Instagram/ @cleoadelsheim

Caroline Sieber royal wedding

Caroline Sieber royal wedding

International style icon Caroline Sieber did the same, showcasing the lovely celebratory blossoms in a reception Instagram post. Her photo also gave fans a better look at a subtle detail of Eugenie and Jack's post-ceremony celebrations: the lighting! There seemed to have been gobos enlisted to give the area of more wooded and intimate ambiance.

 

Photo: Instagram/@carosieber

Sarah, Duchess of York wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York's stylish Patrik Lernberger surprised the world by sharing a photo of the proud mother-of-the-bride in her reception dress, her second outfit of the day. "What a fantastic woman she is, The Duchess of York! It's always a pleasure helping her with hair & makeup as we do this wedding weekend at the Royal Lodge Windsor. When clients become friends it is a match!#lernbergerstafsing #beautyartisan #scandinavianbeauty #royalwedding," he captioned a photo of Sarah in a green dress.

 

Photo: Instagram/@patriklernberger

Princess Eugenie royal wedding cake taste

Princess Eugenie royal wedding cake taste

Patrik also shared a clever trick used to ensure every guest got a taste of the onrnate wedding cake. Along with this photo of the tiny cut-square pieces, he wrote: "Tonight is one of the most amazing fantastic evenings in my working life! Working with the thing that you love- hair! Surrounded by the most wonderful people in the world, the British Royal family! So funny, friendly an extraordinary, more than you can imagine! Now trying the wedding cake in the kitchen. As a real fan of 'The Crown' it can’t be better!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@patriklernberger

Princess Eugenie wedding reception

Princess Eugenie wedding reception

Ellie Goudling must have been singing her hit Lights when she saw these tree decorations! Later in the evening, Cleo gave everyone a first glimpse at what appears to be some of the party's magical outdoor lighting: lovely hanging string and extending floor fairy lights. "What an amazing night," she wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/ @cleoadelsheim

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries