View 21 pics | Back to story

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: a photo album

...
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: a photo album
You're reading

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding: a photo album

1/21
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more of the best dressed guests at the royal wedding
Next

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more of the best dressed guests at the royal wedding
Princess Eugenie Wedding Dress
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie Wedding Dress

Royal fans the world over tuned in as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sealed their love, tying the knot on Friday October 12 in St George´s Chapel in Windsor, UK, in an autumnal wedding attended by family, friends, royalty and showbiz guests alike.

 

The bride was stunning in a Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos portrait neckline gown with a wide train and finishing off the look was some special sparkle - the Grenville Tiara, which was owned by Queen Elizabeth’s mom – the Queen Mother. Eugenie called on the services of her sister Princess Beatrice to be her maid of honor while Jack asked his brother Thomas Brooksbank to be his best man.

 

Click through the gallery to see all the best photos from the couple's special day...

Meghan Effect
© Getty Images

Meghan Effect

The Duchess of Sussex returned to St George's Chapel in Windsor, five months after her own wedding to Prince Harry in the same venue. Meghan stunned in a navy blue coat in her trademark simple yet elegant style.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge raised the style stakes in a rasberry colored Alexander McQueen couture dress, reminding the world of her fashion credentials.

Cressida Bonas
© Getty Images

Cressida Bonas

Dancer-turned-actress Cressida Bonas - a former love of Prince Harry, who was introduced to the Prince by close friend Princess Eugenie -  looked in high spirits as she entered the Chapel in a stylish blue number finished off with red heels, navy blue headband, and gold earrings.

Chelsy Davy
© Getty Images

Chelsy Davy

Chelsy Davy, the South African ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry opted for a dress in her favorite navy blue color, which she also stepped out in for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor in May.

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Sister of the bride and maid of honor Princess Beatrice played her part in the wedding in style. Arriving just before the princess bride, Beatrice wore a stunning royal blue dress by Ralph & Russo complemented by a purple headband by Sarah Cant and taupe accessories.

Princess Charlotte Car
© Getty Images

Princess Charlotte Car

Princess Charlotte, the three-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge practiced her best royal wave as she arrived at the wedding ceremony by car.

Eugenie Wedding Dress
© Getty Images

Eugenie Wedding Dress

The princess Bride looked radiant as she arrived at St George's Chapel by car with her father, the Duke of York. Eugenie dazzled in a tiara belonging to the Queen Mother, set with large emeralds and diamonds.

Prince George Plays
© Getty Images

Prince George Plays

Cousins five-year old Prince George and seven-year-old Savannah Phillips appear to be the best of friends in the Chapel as George finds Savannah´s antics hilarious as she pretends to play the trumpet.

Queen Ceremony
© Getty Images

Queen Ceremony

The British monarch Queen Elizabeth stood beside husband Prince Phillip and eldest son, Prince Charles as she waited to see granddaughter Princess Beatrice walk down the aisle. 

ceremonia-getty-2a

ceremonia-getty-2a

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, walked his youngest daughter Princess Eugenie down the aisle in St George's Chapel ahead of her vows with entrepreuner Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie Ceremony
© Getty Images

Eugenie Ceremony

The ceremony was officiated by Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Revd. David Conner in St George´s Chapel in Windsor, UK.

eugenie-wedding-dress-6a

eugenie-wedding-dress-6a

The groom is said to have mouthed to his beautiful bride that she looked "perfect" as she walked down the aisle.

Royal Wedding
© Getty Images

Royal Wedding

The newlyweds leave the chapel showcasing Princess Eugenie's impressive train after exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony, during which Maid of Honour Princess Beatrice delivered a reading from The Great Gatsby.

Eugenie Jack Kiss
© Getty Images

Eugenie Jack Kiss

Loud cheers were raised from the crowds of well-wishers as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank completed sealed their love with a kiss on the steps of the chapel.

novios-getty

novios-getty

The newlywed couple share their first kiss as husband and wife following the ceremony with the world.

newlyweds-carriage

newlyweds-carriage

A wedding fit for a Princess! Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie are beaming with happiness as they wave onto well-wishers from a fairytale carriage during their procession around Windsor.

wedding-carriage

wedding-carriage

Royal fans flocked to the quintessential town of Windsor in the UK  to cheer on the newlyweds following the ceremony.

wedding-cake

wedding-cake

The impressive five-tier cake decorated with autumnal leaves awaits the newlywed couple and wedding guests in St George's Hall.

Wedding Car
© Getty Images

Wedding Car

 

Eugenie and Jack make their exit from the Equerry’s entrance at Windsor Castle following their wedding reception, which was full of emotional speeches - including a joke-filled, father-of-the-bride speech from Prince Andrew

 

Wedding Car
© Getty Images

Wedding Car

Jack Brooksbank had a surprise in store for his new wife when he whisked her away  from Windsor Castle following their wedding reception in a James Bond supercar. The sleek Aston Martin DB10 was clearly a shock for Eugenie who said “wow”  when she spotted it.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries